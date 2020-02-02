More than 57 million Iranians eligible to vote in Parliamentary election: official

According to latest estimates, 57,918,159 individuals are eligible to vote for their representatives in the Parliament during the upcoming election in March, said Jamal Orf, Deputy Interior Minister and head of the country’s election committee,

He went on to say that 2,931,776 individuals are those who will cast their votes for the first time.

The 11th Iranian parliamentary election is scheduled for February 21, 2020. The election will be held in over 200 constituencies across the country's 31 provinces. The Iranian parliament has 290 members who are elected by the people for four-year terms.

Principalists and reformists are the two main parties competing for the seats of the Parliament.

