Iranians have cast 866m votes in 36 elections: official

He made the remarks Saturday while addressing the inauguration ceremony of ‘Radio Election’. The radio station available on FM 95.5 MHz will cover news of the election across the country and will run till the next Sunday.

“This is an establishment based on people’s choice and it tries to make all its steps with the participation of the nation,” Orf said.

The nationwide votes for the parliament and the midterm election of the Assembly of Experts will be held simultaneously on Friday, February 21.

The Deputy Interior Minister went on to highlight that election in the Islamic Republic is based on four principles of ‘participation, health, security, and competitiveness’.

He put the number of poll workers of Feb. 21 election at more than one million.

The average rate of participation in the past 36 elections stands at 63 percent, he said, putting the average voter participation in parliamentary elections at 60.5 percent. According to the latest estimates, 57,918,159 individuals are eligible to vote in the upcoming election, he had said on Feb. 2.

The election campaigns officially began in Iran at 00:00 Thursday (20:30 GMT, Wednesday), and will last until the end of Feb. 19.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, are running for the parliament. There are 290 seats in the parliament up for grabs.

MNA/IRN 83675158