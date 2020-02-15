Zarif holds meeting with ECFR’s members

Heading ECFR delegation, Javier Solana held a meeting with Zarif on Saturday on the latest developments on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), European commitments as well as regional and international issues.

Zarif also held separate meetings with his counterparts from Canada, China, Croatia, and Oman on Friday.

The Iranian diplomat held a meeting with members of the UN Elders on Friday. He also met with foreign ministers of Finland and the Vatican prior to the Conference.

Zarif has reportedly held a meeting with the International Crisis Group on Friday evening.

The Iranian FM also held talks with his Czech counterpart. The two sides discussed mutual ties, the JCPOA, issues related to West Asia and the Persian Gulf.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

MNA/ 4853082