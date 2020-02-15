  1. Politics
Zarif hold meeting with German counterpart on EU's commitments to JCPOA

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Saturday.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2020, Zarif and Maas discussed the political and security situation in the region, the Americans' mistakes about the West Asia region, Europe's commitments to the JCPOA, the realities of the European-US relationship, as well as the ways to boost trust and cooperation between Iran and Europe.

Zarif held separate meetings with his counterparts from Canada, China, Croatia, and Oman on Friday.

The Iranian diplomat also held a meeting with Japanese, Ukrainian and Spanish foreign ministers on Saturday on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2020.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

