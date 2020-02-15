Zarif underscores avoiding politicization of flight 752 tragedy

He made the remarks in a meeting, held on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2020, with his counterparts from countries involved in the plane tragedy.

Exchanging views on legal and technical aspects of the incident with the other FMs, Zarif announced Iran's responsibility for the issue and highlighted that the issue should not be politicized.

He also reiterated Iran's readiness for cooperating with Ukraine on conducting required investigations and resolving the case.

“Politicization of this tragedy must be rejected. Focus on victims’ families,” Zarif had tweeted on January 18.

Carrying 167 passengers and nine crewmembers, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed outside Iran’s capital on January 8, moments following takeoff from the city’s Imam Khomeini airport, after being mistakenly identified by Iranian air defenses with an incoming cruise missile.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic later identified the cause of the incident as human error.

