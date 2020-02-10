Azerbaijan Republic congratulates Islamic Revolution anniv. to Iranian President

Aliyev on Monday sent a message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, congratulating him and the Iranian nation upon the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian Revolution also known as the Islamic Revolution was a series of events that involved the overthrow of the last monarch of Iran, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and the replacement of his government with an Islamic republic under the Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (RA).

By toppling the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, the Iranian nation ended 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.

The Islamic Revolution established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy.

Every year, Iranians mark the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution from February 1 to 11, known as the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) ceremonies.

February 1, 1979, was the date when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned from exile in Paris to Tehran.

MNA/IRN 83669732