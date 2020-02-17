Iran congratulates Azerbaijan on successful Parl. elections

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi also hoped for expansion of mutual ties between Iran and Azerbaijan in this message.

Parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on 9 February 2020. They were originally scheduled to take place in November 2020, but were brought forward after parliament was dissolved in December 2019.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is scheduled to make a trip to the Iranian capital in near future.

Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzade made the announcement last Wednesday, explaining that the visit is to be paid by the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Aliyev will lead a delegation in his trip to Tehran.

MNA/