According to the Article 56 of the Parliamentary Elections Law and Article 40 of its Executive Regulations, campaigning activities of short-listed candidates for 11th round of Parliamentary Elections started on Thu. Feb. 13.

It should be noted that the deadline of campaigning activities of Parliamentary hopefuls will end on Feb. 20.

The 11th round of Parliamentary Elections will be held across the country on Fri. Feb. 21.

MNA/FNA13981123001160