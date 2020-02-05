Ayatollah Jannati stresses ‘competitiveness’ of upcoming parliamentary election

More than 7,000 candidates from different political parties have been so far qualified so far which shows that the election will be competitive and healthy as before, he said on Wednesday.

The council has exercised extreme care to review candidates according to election laws because any carelessness may lead to entering a person to the parliament who lacks the required conditions, he added.

Some 16,000 candidates enrolled for the upcoming election across the country. According to the law, the Guardian Council screens candidates’ qualifications. The first stage of reviewing the parliamentary hopefuls has been completed and those disqualified can appeal to the initial decision.

The 11th Iranian parliamentary election is scheduled for February 21, 2020. The upcoming elections will be held in over 200 constituencies across the country's 31 provinces. The Iranian parliament has 290 members who are elected by the people for four-year terms.

Principalists and reformists are the two main parties competing for the seats of the Parliament.

