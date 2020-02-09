‘Islam, leadership, people’, powerful components of becoming stronger against enemy

Boosting defensive power is a manifestation of strategy of becoming stronger against enemy, he added.

He made the remarks ahead of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and added, “the Armed Forces are considered as the strong and powerful defense and security arm of the country.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements and progress since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, he said, adding, “according to the assessment made by reliable international organizations, Islamic Republic of Iran has been turned into the leading regional power and world's top 10 powerful country in defensive terms.”

In the current situation that enemies of the country try to undermine the true image of the Islamic Revolution, unity, amity, resistance and perseverance of the people against conspiracies waged by enemies is the key to success and excellence of the noble nation of Islamic Iran, The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri highlighted.

MNA/IRN83667973