Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 565 convicts

The Leader had been forwarded a request by Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi to pardon or reduce the sentences of prisoners subject to mitigating circumstances.

The Leader of the Islamic Republic of Ayatollah Khamenei has pardoned or reduced the sentence of 565 convicts sentenced by Public Courts and Revolutionary Courts, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization on the 41th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which is going to be celebrated by massive rallies across the country on February 11.

Ayatollah Khamenei regularly issues such approvals on various celebratory occasions.

