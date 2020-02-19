Rouhani congratulates Croatia’s new president

In an official message, forwarded on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Zoran Milanović for being elected as the President of Croatia.

“I wish that the relations between Iran and Croatia will be further enhanced and strengthened in the interests of the two nations and in the various political, economic and cultural spheres during your presidency,” President Rouhani said in his message.

The Iranian president also wished President Milanović health and success and the Croatian nation felicity and prosperity.

