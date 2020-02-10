Tehran proposes to host UNWTO Global Summit on Urban Tourism

Representatives from Tehran Municipality put forward the proposal to UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili on the sidelines of the 40th FITUR tourism trade fair, which was held from January 22 to 26 in Madrid, Spain, Hamshahrionline reported earlier this month.

The municipality is intending to hold the summit at the Abbasabad Lands, which is situated in a large north-central neighborhood of the metropolis.

Last September, the World Tourism Organization picked Abbasabad Lands Rehabilitation Company as one of its new affiliate members from Iran. The designation was made during the 23rd UNWTO General Assembly held in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The UNWTO Global Summit on Urban Tourism seeks to focus on how developing smart cities can contribute to addressing complex urban challenges faced today by many destinations across the world.

The most critical issues in sustainability, accessibility, urban management, innovation, and technology will be discussed while stressing the importance of including tourism in the wider city agenda as a means to make tourism a true contributor to the development of inclusive, resilient and sustainable cities.

The summit also entails workshops and masterclasses on topics such as current trends in the meeting industry, how to be a successful destination for meetings and how to organize sustainable meetings.

Tehran seeks to grab a bigger share in the tourism market as it is home to many historical travel destinations and museums and is also a gateway to many others particularly natural ones.

MNA/TT