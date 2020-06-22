UNWTO chief thanks Iran for adopting measures against COVID-19

In a letter to Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan, the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili appreciated Iran’s measures in the fight against coronavirus. The details are as follows.

The set of measures taken by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism of Iran in accordance with UNWTO guidelines and recommendations is commendable as an effective measure in reducing the impact of this super-tourism crisis.

Among all sectors of the economy, tourism has been hit hardest. The crisis has devastating impacts on people's livelihoods, and our efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

As we are witnessing a slow and cautious reopening of the world, as you have rightly pointed out, domestic tourism will be at the forefront of this recovery path.

In this regard, it is gratifying that the activities of UNWTO, led by the World Tourism Crisis Committee, have been useful for your subordinate body in restarting tourism activities in a safe, integrated and responsible manner. The UNWTO has carefully reviewed the steps outlined in the letter and is providing all possible assistance in supporting these efforts.

