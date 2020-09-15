Dept. tourism min. attending UNWTO Executive Council

Georgia will host the 112th session of the executive council of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on September 15-17, in Tbilisi.

The programme will start with tours of old Tbilisi on September 15.

The official opening ceremony will be held on September 16, which will be followed by the executive council sessions.

On September 17, a discussion of the investment climate will take place after which the delegation will leave for Tsinandali, in the Kakheti region.

The delegation will leave Georgia on September 18.

The UNWTO is the United Nations specialized agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

Back in June, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, in a letter to tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan, praised Iran’s efforts made to manage the travel industry during the pandemic. “A series of measures that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran has taken, following the guidelines and recommendations of UNWTO, has truly earned plaudits as an effective practice to mitigate the impact on tourism,” a segment of the message reads.

Some experts expect Iran to achieve a tourism boom after coronavirus contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, the country aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025. The latest available data show eight million tourists visited the Islamic Republic during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019).

HJ/5024545