‘Simorgh’ successfully launched ‘Zafar’ satellite

Project of Imam Khomeini (RA) Space Center, whose construction started some years ago according to the bylaw ratified by the Supreme Council of the Space, was executed and completed by the Aerospace Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense.

As the first launcher of satellite in the Islamic world, this Organization is responsible for designing, manufacturing and specialized operation of this Center, he added.

All the processes of space launching, including assembling the satellite carrier stages, pre-launching tests, injecting fuel and pre-pressurizing, were carried out completely in the mission of launching ‘Zafar’ satellite by Simorgh launcher, he added.

It should be noted that the desired research objectives of this launch have been realized and telemetry data of the launching process has been acquired completely, he said, adding, “with the analysis of these data and adaptation of performance of subsystems, necessary optimization will be done for future launching.”

Iranian-made Zafar Satellite was stationed at Semnan’s Imam Khomeini Space Center and was planned to be sent into orbit at an altitude of 530 kilometers by Simorgh launcher.

Zafar is a 90-kilogram remote-sensing satellite equipped with color cameras and can be used for surveying oil reserves, mines, jungles and natural disasters. It was designed to offer images of 22.5-meter resolutions.

