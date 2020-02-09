Zafar satellite to start mission by transmitting Martyr Soleimani’s image

The satellite has been stationed at Semnan’s Imam Khomeini Space Center and will be sent into orbit at an altitude of 530 kilometers by Simorgh launcher later today.

Over 400 recorded voice files of people will also be transmitted by the satellite, once it is put in the orbit.

Zafar is a 90-kilogram remote-sensing satellite equipped with color cameras and can be used for surveying oil reserves, mines, jungles and natural disasters. It will offer images of 22.5-meter resolutions.

Simorgh Satellite Launch Vehicle, also called Safir-2, is an Iranian expendable small-capacity orbital carrier rocket, which was originally scheduled to make its maiden flight in 2010.

MNA/4848201