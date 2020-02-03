  1. Technology
Zafar satellite to be sent into orbit this week: ICT minister

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi announced that Zafar satellite, designed by domestic experts, will be put into orbit this week.

“By this weekend, Zafar satellite will be sent into orbit at an altitude of 530 kilometers by Simorgh launcher,” Azari Jahromi tweeted on Monday.

Zafar is a 90-kilogram remote-sensing satellite equipped with color cameras and can be used for surveying oil reserves, mines, jungles and natural disasters.

It will be launched by Iran's Simorgh Satellite Launch Vehicle, also called Safir-2, an Iranian expendable small-capacity orbital carrier rocket, which was originally scheduled to make its maiden flight in 2010.

