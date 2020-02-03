Zafar satellite to be sent into orbit this week: ICT minister

“By this weekend, Zafar satellite will be sent into orbit at an altitude of 530 kilometers by Simorgh launcher,” Azari Jahromi tweeted on Monday.

Zafar is a 90-kilogram remote-sensing satellite equipped with color cameras and can be used for surveying oil reserves, mines, jungles and natural disasters.

It will be launched by Iran's Simorgh Satellite Launch Vehicle, also called Safir-2, an Iranian expendable small-capacity orbital carrier rocket, which was originally scheduled to make its maiden flight in 2010.

MNA/4843168