Another copy of Zafar satellite to be sent into orbit in June: ICT min.

Zafar Satellite which was launched by the Iranian launcher ‘Simorgh’ from Semnan’s Imam Khomeini Space Center late Sunday, failed to get into orbit and landed in the Indian Ocean.

Jahromi noted that Zafar needed a speed of 7400 to reach the orbit at an altitude of 530 kilometers above the Earth, but the device failed to keep its pace and the connection was cut at the speed of 6,533.

Zafar is a 90-kilogram remote-sensing satellite equipped with color cameras and can be used for surveying oil reserves, mines, jungles and natural disasters. It will offer images of 22.5-meter resolutions.

Simorgh Satellite Launch Vehicle, also called Safir-2, is an Iranian expendable small-capacity orbital carrier rocket, which was originally scheduled to make its maiden flight in 2010.

Iran is one of the 11 nations in the world with the capability of designing, building and launching satellites. In fact, the Iranian Space Agency plans to manufacture image satellites, with an accuracy of one meter, by 2025. That’s the same year Iran's current National Vision Program ends.

MNA/IRN83668226