Iran possesses domestic knowledge to manufacture satellites in 9 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Head of Iran Space Agency (ISA) Morteza Barari said Sat. that the country has the domestic knowledge of manufacturing satellites in 9 months.

Referring to the launch of Zafar satellite into orbit in the upcoming days, he noted, "Currently, five Iranian teams of scientists and experts are working around the clock, conducting finals tests which have been successful so far." 

According to Barari, Iran has developed the capability of manufacturing domestic satellites in 9 months.  

Zafar is a 90-kilogram remote-sensing satellite equipped with color cameras and can be used for surveying oil reserves, mines, jungles, and natural disasters. If the launch is successful, it will orbit the earth at an altitude of 530 kilometers.

