Iran enjoying leap in new missile technology: IRGC chief

He made the remarks in the unveiling ceremony of Ra’ad-500 missile on Sunday.

The IRGC General noted that based on experience and logic, Iranian forces must become stronger in order to deter war. Not only to avoid defeat but also to overcome the enemies.

According to Salami, the IRGC Aerospace force made a great achievement with regard to composite engines. Reducing the size and increasing production speed are considered a leap in new missile technologies.

Referring to the special capacities of Ra’ad-500 and its composite engine, he said, “Although the mass of thunder missile is half of Fateh missile, it has a 200 Km increase in range and is also cheaper, lighter, more agile and more accurate. This technology is applicable to all our classes of missile”.

He further pointed to the IRGC aerospace new achievement regarding the mobile nozzles in orbital carrier rockets and said, “This a significant and sophisticated technology which can control the missile propulsion vector in space, it means that we can have maneuverability beyond the atmosphere. This is a great achievement which leads to a leap in missile technology.”

Achieving such technologies have paved the way for Iran to build light satellite carriers with solid propellant, manufacture surface-to-surface missiles with a small radar cross-sectional area, enhance the maneuverability of missiles to defeat missile defense systems, and reduce the costs and complexity of production of missiles.

