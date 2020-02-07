India proposes to enhance trade with central Asia via Chabahar route

India plans to overcome this lack of overland connectivity by using the route passing through the Chabahar Port in Iran, said Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, according to NDTV.

"Clearly, a great potential exists in enhancing trade and economic engagement between India and Central Asia. There is the challenge of a lack of efficient overland connectivity. India proposes to overcome this challenge through the Chabahar route," Jaishankar said in his speech at the India-Central Asia Business Council at the industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

"India, Iran, and Afghanistan believe that Chabahar will become the fulcrum of connectivity for Indian goods to reach Afghanistan and further north to the Central Asian states," he said.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are part of Central Asia. In the budget presented last week, the government allocated Rs 100 crore for the Chabahar Port for fiscal 2020-21.

"It shows India's commitment towards the development of Chabahar and our determination to develop it as a viable connectivity option," Jaishankar said.

"We should also examine the viability of establishing air corridors between India and the Central Asian states," he added.

MNA/PR