Doha-Bandar Abbas direct flight route to be launched on Feb. 6

The new route will be launched be the investment of the private sector and is aimed at reinforcing the tourism industry and the economic and commercial sectors of the Iranian province of Hormozgan.

The flights will be operated every Sunday and Thursday.

Back in 2018, an Iranian airline started operating flights to Doha, Qatar, from Bandar Abbas in Iran's southern Hormozgan, which was the first direct route to the destination from the Iranian southern city.

As Doha is located 520 km from Bandar Abbas, the flight is estimated to take about 50 minutes, which might vary due to weather conditions.

