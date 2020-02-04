Iran's missile power already proven to enemies: defense min.

Making the remarks addressing the administrative council of Kerman province, he added that enemies guarantee their survival by colonizing other countries; that is why they have such a major issue with Iran's independence.

"They want Iran to be disintegrated," he noted underlining the significance of improving Iran's power.

"Today, there is no need for us to talk about our precision-guided missiles thanks to what we did to the US air-base in Iraq's Ain al-Asad," he added.

Hatami also pointed to the need to make Iran a powerful country and vowed to stand up for the rights of the Iranian nation.

IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on January 3, following the US airstrike at the direct order of US President Donald Trump. In retaliation, IRGC launched a massive airstrike on US Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, dealing devastating damage to the facility.

