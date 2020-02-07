VIDEO: New recovered parts of downed US drone unveiled

In the early hours of Thursday, June 20, a US ‘Global Hawk’ spy drone was shot down by Iran IRGC’s Aerospace Force in Hormozgan province after violating Iran’s airspace.
TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) aired footage of the downed Global Hawk wreckage on Thursday night. The reporter on the scene says that some of the parts have been recently recovered from the sea and showcased for the first time.
