5 February 2020 - 10:47

Iran claims title of 5th Fajr Cup

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Iranian men’s weightlifting team won the title of the 5th International Fajr Weightlifting Cup, also known as Namjou Cup, in Rasht.

On Tuesday which was final day of the three-day event, Iranian lifters gained added two other gold medals to the tally to claim the title of the event with 448 points, ahead of Iraq and Indonesia that gained 245 and 241 points respectively.

In 109kg category, Ali Hashemi finished on 388kg with 173kg in snatch and 215kg in clean and jerk to collect three gold medals. Amir Hoghoughi gained three silver medals of this category with making 160kg in snatch, 203kg in clean and jerk and 363kg in overall. Iraq’s representative finished third with an overall of 352kg.

And in +109kg category, Ali Davoudi of Iran won the gold medals with lifting 201kg in snatch, and 240kg in clean and jerk.

The tournament was a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics and brought 34 male lifters from 13 countries of Iran, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Cameron, Indonesia, Bosnia, Iraq, Jordon, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Norway, and Turkey together to compete under seven weight classes.

