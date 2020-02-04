  1. Politics
4 February 2020 - 21:00

Iran’s borders enjoying highest level of security

Iran’s borders enjoying highest level of security

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Deputy Commander of the Border Guard of the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA), General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Tuesday that Iran’s borders have the highest level of security. 

He made the remarks in a meeting with the military commander and officials of Kermanshah province and said, “The strength and power of Islamic Republic Armed Forces is a matter that even the biggest enemies of the country have come to realize.” 

Referring to Iran’s power position, he noted, “Undoubtedly, any unwise action by the enemies will end at their own expense and they will receive a firm and crushing response.” 

He further highlighted the IRGC’s power revenge on US forces by launching a missile attack on US Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq to retaliate the US assassination of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani. 

“The United States has attacked many places in the past years, however, no country or government had the courage to respond directly. The Islamic Republic responded harshly due to its position of power and the consequences of the Iranian attack are gradually being released”, the commander added.

FA/83660823

News Code 155290

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News