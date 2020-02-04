Iran’s borders enjoying highest level of security

He made the remarks in a meeting with the military commander and officials of Kermanshah province and said, “The strength and power of Islamic Republic Armed Forces is a matter that even the biggest enemies of the country have come to realize.”

Referring to Iran’s power position, he noted, “Undoubtedly, any unwise action by the enemies will end at their own expense and they will receive a firm and crushing response.”

He further highlighted the IRGC’s power revenge on US forces by launching a missile attack on US Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq to retaliate the US assassination of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani.

“The United States has attacked many places in the past years, however, no country or government had the courage to respond directly. The Islamic Republic responded harshly due to its position of power and the consequences of the Iranian attack are gradually being released”, the commander added.

