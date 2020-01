The border commanders of the two countries visited the land border and the bridge between the two countries in the Astara border, stressing the need to unite more.

Rezaie said that Iran–Republic of Azerbaijan borders are peace and friendship borders, adding that there are no problems on the borders of the two countries.

The borders of the two countries are fully secure and ready for any investment of investors in the border cities of the two countries, he added.

MNA/ 4829770