34 male lifters from 13 countries of Iran, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Cameron, Indonesia, Bosnia, Iraq, Jordon, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Norway, and Turkey are participating in the event.

Scheduled to be held at 6000-seater ‘Martyrs’ stadium of Rasht, weightlifters of 61, 67, and 73kg categories will start their competition today at 18:00 local time. Lifters of 81 and 96 kg and those of 109 and +109 kg will compete in Monday and Tuesday respectively.

