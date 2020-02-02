Foreign ministry's representative discusses expansion of mutual ties with Ghani

As reported, the two sides conferred on fight against terrorism, extremism and narcotics as well as favorite mutual relations.

As agreed, a delegation from Afghanistan will pay a visit to Iran to discuss various issues, in near future.

In his visit to Kabul, Taherianfard also visited and held talks with Hamid Karzai Former President of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah Chief Executive, and Hamdullah Mohib National Security Adviser of Afghanistan.

On January 28, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed the Islamic Republic’s support to the peace process under the Afghan government until an agreement among Afghan groups is reached.

In a meeting with Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Tadamichi Yamamoto in Tehran on Monday, Zarif stressed the need for protecting votes of the Afghans and declaration of final results with transparency, expressing hope that the new Afghan government would be able to start its work soon.

MNA/FNA13981113000310