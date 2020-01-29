US has no constructive behavior in region, Afghanistan

ISIL terrorist group is currently camping in Afghanistan and Americans support this terrorist group in political, security and military terms as they did in Iraq and Syria, he said in a meeting with the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs Tadamichi Yamamoto in Tehran.

“Islamic Republic of Iran always supports any mechanism with the centrality of Afghan government and participation of all involved parties as well as the key role of the UN for the spread of peace and stability in this country.”

Emphasizing the need for restoration of peace in Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian added, “formation of the new government based on elections is essential for maintaining stability and security in Afghanistan.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that there are some risks that threaten peace in Afghanistan and region in particular and added, “formation of weak governments, orchestration of new map for dividing countries and instrumental use of terrorism are of the risks that threaten the lasting peace and security in the region especially in Afghanistan.”

Amir-Abdollahian seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the measures taken by UN in realizing peace and security in the region and added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has no trust in the United States and believes that US does not have goodwill towards the so-called peace talks."

For his part, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs Tadamichi Yamamoto said that constructive talks have been made with regards to the restoration of peace and security in Afghanistan.

“We hope that the restoration of peace in Afghanistan will bring about positive achievements with the cooperation and collaboration of the Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries involved in the issue.”

