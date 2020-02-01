‘The Feast of the Goat’ goes to Landshut filmfest. in Germany

The Landshut Short Film Festival is a popular public festival in southern Germany near Munich. The festival features short films in all kinds of genres including horror, drama, and mystery.

The 21st edition of the event will be held on 25-30 March 2020.

Directed by Saeed Zamanian, ‘The Feast of the Goat’ is about nine-year-old boy Saeed, who is trying to stop his father from sacrificing his goat. The short film received an honorable mention in the 'Best Short fiction in Spiritual Film Section' of the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh.

‘The Feast of the Goat’ is also participating at the 38th Iran's Fajr Film Festival, and will have five screenings from Feb. 1 until the end of the event.

