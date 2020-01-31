  1. Culture
‘Cradle of Silence’ goes to IndieFEST Film Awards in US

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Cradle of Silence’, directed by Mostafa Mehraban, has been accepted into the competition program of the 11th edition of IndieFEST Film Awards in the United States.

The film is about Rasoul, who has to deliver a cradle to his martyred friend’s widow. With Rasoul returning from the southern war zone to the northern part of the country, his wife Laya plans on going back to the war zone with him. The cradle becomes an excuse for Rasoul to reject his wife’s request.

IndieFEST, currently in its 11th year, discovers and honors the achievements of filmmakers who produce high-quality films and new media. IndieFEST aims at helping independent filmmakers gain the credibility and publicity they justly deserve, according to the event's organizers.

The 11th edition of the festival will be held on February 4, 2020 in California, US. 

