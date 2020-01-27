No talks with US even with sanctions removed: MP

Speaking to Mehr on Monday, he said “Given the recent crime committed by the US’ terrorist state headed by Trump, we will not negotiate with the United States under any circumstances.”

“Even if the US lifts the sanctions, we will not hold talks with Trump’s terrorist administration,” he stressed.

“What the US’ black record shows today is a regime that has officially committed state terrorism by carrying out an unforgivable sin in relation to the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said, in reference to the US assassination of Iranian top commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

