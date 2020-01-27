Iran hosts 8 million tourists in 10 months

He made the remarks at Laleh Park Hotel on Monday, noting that last year Iran hosted 7.8 million tourists which in comparison to 2018 increased 52 percent. However, in the last 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21- Nov. 21) more than 7 million and 850 thousand tourists visited Iran which is the same amount of last year and we will have more visitors till the end of the year.

Tragic events occur all around the world, affecting tourism destination and Iran is not an exception, he said, adding that we have the international and local experience for managing these conditions.

According to Teymouri, Iran is an attractive and highly competitive tourism destination, capable of resolving difficulties swiftly. Currently, marketing procedures are underway and the industry is expected to resume its development before the next traveling season.

