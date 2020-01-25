Iran attends Holiday World Show 2020 in Dublin

International Travel, Tourism, Recreational and Hospitality Service Expo was inaugurated on Friday 24 January in the presence of Irish officials and Iranian Ambassador to Ireland Masoud Eslami.

The Royal Dublin Society (RDS) holds a three-day fair annually in the last week of January in Dublin to expand the tourism industry.

Travel agencies, tours, and hotel representatives showcase their tourism attractions in the event. It is expected some 50,000 Irish visitors to visit the Holiday World Show 2020.

The Holiday World Show Dublin provides the attendees with information regarding holiday destinations, wedding destinations, travel-related services, honeymoon holiday services and a lot more. International exhibitors from many countries will present an attractive tourist destination in the most beautiful resorts in the world.

FA/IRN 83647502