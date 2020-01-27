Farhad Ghaemi slowly getting back to games: FIVB

"After missing the AVC Men's Tokyo Qualification 2020 due to injury, Iran’s Farhad Ghaemi is slowly getting back into the game," it said.

"As for Iran, they have qualified to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics," it added.

Ghaemi who was injured at the start of the 2019 world cup has not been taking part in recent matches of the Iranian national volleyball team.

On January 12, Iran eased past China in straight sets (25-14, 25-22, 25-14) on Sunday at the AVC Men’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification tournament to book a place at the 2020 Olympic Games as the best Asian team.

In addition to hosts Japan, the teams of Iran, Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Poland, France, the US, and Tunisia have qualified so far for Tokyo 2020 through the intercontinental qualification tournaments.

Iran qualified for the Olympics for the second time in a row, as the Persians came fifth in the previous edition held in Rio.

