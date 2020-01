The Iranian team edged past the East Asian rival 3-2 (22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13) in a thrilling encounter.

Iran gained three wins against China, Kazakhstan, and Chinese Taipei in the group stage of the event before facing South Korea in the semifinal.

Iran will take on the winner of Qatar vs China in the final of the event.

The competition will wrap up tomorrow with the winner securing a ticket to Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

