Iran volleyball gains second straight-sets win at Olympic qualification tournament

The Iranian squad’s decisive victory against their Kazakh rivals was the team’s second straight-sets win in the AVC Men's Volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament in China. The Iranian volleyball players made an easy win against Chinese Taipei (25-16, 25-17, 25-14) on the first day of the tournament on Tuesday.

The Iranian squad playing against Kazakhstan comprised Mojtaba Mirzajanpour, Ali Asghar Mojarrad, Ali Shafiei, Pourya Yali, Morteza Sharifi, and Javad Karimi.

The team will next take on the host country China at 15:30 Thursday. A victory against China will secure Iran’s advance to the four top teams of the tournament.

The Iranian team was drawn along with Chinese Taipei, China, and Kazakhstan in Pool A of the event. Qatar, India, Korea, and Australia are in pool B.

The eight teams are competing in China’s Jiangmen from January 7 to 12 to secure their place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The winner of the event, along with Japan as the Olympics host, will represent the Asian continent in Tokyo 2020.

The Iranian women’s national volleyball team, however, conceded heavy defeat against South Korea (25-15, 25-9, 25-19) following their earlier loss to Kazakhstan.

Their last game of the tournament will be against Indonesia.

MS/4818847