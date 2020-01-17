Zarif discusses mutual trade coop. with Indian entrepreneurs, businessmen

The meeting was also attended by Subhash Desai the Indian Minister of Industries of Maharashtra State Government.

Maharashtra, a state spanning west-central India, is best known for its fast-paced capital, Mumbai.

Zarif is in India to for participating in ‘Raisina Dialogue 2020’.

Zarif has also met and held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that his country has many interests in maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East region.

The Iranian FM also met the Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, where the two sides reviewed the latest developments of bilateral relations especially in the economic field and regional conditions.

In an interview with Indian media, Zarif stated, “India can play a decisive role in reducing tensions in the Persian Gulf.”

In its reaction to the recent tensions between Iran and US, India announced, “New Delhi wants speedy reduction of tensions in the Middle East region and India has established direct relations with important countries in the region including Iran, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Qatar, because, India enjoys great interests in the Middle East region.”

MNA/