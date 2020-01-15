Iranian knowledge-based firms to attend Oman energy show

Over 500 exhibitors and more than 10 pavilions from 30 countries will be present in the 17th edition of the Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES).

Participation at this pavilion can be a good opportunity for the Iranian knowledge-based companies active in the oil, gas, energy and related industries, to attract the large energy market of Oman and the Persian Gulf region.

Also, due to the participation of major multinational companies in the exhibition, Iranian companies will have a chance to interact with representatives of various countries active in the energy sector.

The Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES), according to the event’s organizers, serves as a key meeting point for energy professionals, oil and gas companies, policy and decision-makers, and stakeholders.

The OPES 2020 will be held at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre in Muscat, from 9-11 March 2020.

