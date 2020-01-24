Senior cleric hails IRGC’s firm response to US belligerence

Addressing the Friday Prayer sermon today, Ayatollah Seyed Mohammad Hasan Aboutorabifard said, “The glorifying green-wearers [IRGC members] tarnished Washington’s fictitious grandeur in the region by their strong operation.”

“This [operation] initiated the end of the US’ illegal presence in the Islamic World’s region,” he added.

On January 7, Iran’s IRGC targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks to retaliate the US assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Ayatollah Aboutorabifard also praised the Iranian nation’s strong presence in the mourning ceremonies of the martyred general, saying, “The nation once again showed their alliance with late Imam Khomeini and the Islamic Revolution’s ideals.”

He underlined the necessity of a “collective patience” and resistance among the people until the Islamic World would reach its victory against the global arrogance.

The senior also called all the Islamic Ummah to continue their path of resistance against the tyrants to overcome the enemy in each and every scenario.

