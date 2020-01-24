Maximum pressure on Iran leads to unilateralism, regional volatility

“Those pressuring Iran either on the nuclear deal (JCPOA) or in the field of defense capabilities are exactly moving in line with the [policy of] promoting unilateralism and instability in the region,” Ghasemi wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

In another tweet yesterday, he said that the EU claims to be supporting the JCPOA, while it has not fulfilled its economic commitments toward Iran.

Referring to the triggering of a dispute mechanism featured in the deal, Ghasemi said the Europeans are now speaking about an action the outcome of which will be nothing but the destruction of JCPOA.

“This is the same end the US has delineated for the international accord,” he stressed.

