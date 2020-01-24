Russia censures US threat of assassinating new Quds Force chief

“I state once again that such statements are unacceptable for us. Such remarks have been made beyond rights and law, and representatives of world states are not entitled to utter them,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi denounced Washington’s assassination threat against General Qa’ani, saying that the latest remarks by US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook “are an official publicizing and the blatant unveiling of targeted and state terrorism by the United States."

“Now, after the Zionist regime, the US is the second regime to officially announce that it has employed the resources of its government and armed forces for terrorist acts and that it will continue them in the future,” Mousavi added.

The reaction came after Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, said Thursday that General Esmail Qa'ani could face the fate of his predecessor, General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated on January 3.

MNA/SPUTNIK