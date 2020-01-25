Iran urges Iraq judiciary to sue US for assassination of Martyr Soleimani, his comrades

Calling the simultaneous Martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his companions including PMU’s Chief Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis a disastrous incident, Raeisi said "this is a crime in against with all the international treaties and regulations and Iranian and Iraqi nations demand punishment of those who committed it."

Referring to the Friday rallies in Iraq, the Iranian official added, "this act of the US is with no doubt a violation to the international laws and American officials' justifications for assassination of the two commanders are not even accepted by the American society."

He reiterated that it is a must for Iranian and Iraqi Judiciary systems to sue the US legally at international courts.

The Iraqi official, for his part, referred to the anti-terrorism and anti-ISIL role of Martyr Soleimani and his comrade al-Muhandis, saying "Lt. Gen. Soleimani was Iraq' s guest at the time of his assassination, and all you said is agreed upon by the Iraqi government."

"I assure you that from the moment of the incident, Iraq has started the required investigations and is continuing its non-stop efforts," he added.

He also voiced Iraq' readiness for taking mutual measures with Iran to reach desired goals in international courts.

The US assassinated the top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes on January 3.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution calling for the expulsion of all foreign forces after the US assassination of Iran's senior Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

On January 7, Iran’s IRGC targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks to retaliate the terrorist move.

Friday's massive rally came after influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on Iraqis to stage "a million-strong, peaceful, unified demonstration to condemn the American presence and its violations".

Sadr issued a statement on Friday calling for US bases to be shut down and Iraqi airspace closed to US warplanes and surveillance aircraft.

He warned that US presence in the country will be dealt with as an occupying force if Washington does not agree with Iraqi demands to withdraw for the country.

