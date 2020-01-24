  1. Politics
24 January 2020 - 16:23

Kuwait summons Iranian ambassador

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Kuwait's Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the Iranian ambassador to Kuwait, Mohammad Irani, where he met with Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah.

During the meeting, Al-Jarallah voiced Kuwait's protest on what they called “the repeated statement by the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Aerospace”, in which he stated that Ali Al-Salem's base in Kuwait participated among other bases in the region in the US operation that was executed near Baghdad airport to assassinate the top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Al-Jarallah categorically denied the participation of any aircraft launched from Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait.

