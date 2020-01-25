Araghchi lashes out at US over threat to assassinate another Iranian cmdr.

“Assassination of our heroes through US state terrorism started the end of US presence in region,” he tweeted on Saturday, adding, “Now juniors in DoS-too blinde to see mass demonstrations-threaten another General!”

He also said that ‘maximum pressure policy’ against Iran has turned into a ‘big failure’ but ‘hawks’ in the White House still insist on that.

The US special representative for Iran Brian Hook has threatened to assassinate the new Quds Force commander on Thursday. "If (Esmail) Ghaani follows the same path of killing Americans then he will meet the same fate," he said in an interview.

In an apparent act of state terrorism, US administration ordered the assassination of Quds Force commander General Soleimani on Jan. 3. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution then vowed to take harsh revenge and also appointed Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, who was Soleimani's deputy, as the new commander of the force. Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted that Ghaani's mission in the force will be identical to that pursued by Martyr Soleimani.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi also reacted to the US-made threats, saying “The remarks by this State Department official are an official publicizing and blatant unveiling of targeted and state terrorism by the United States.”

He said Washington’s recourse to acts of terrorism is a clear sign of weakness, desperation, and confusion among the officials of the American regime.

MNA/