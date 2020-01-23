Iran, Syria review educational coop.

Referring to the experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the reconstruction, renovation and equipping the educational centers after the eight-year Iraq-Iran war and various incidents, including floods and earthquakes, Haji Mirzaei said that Iran is ready to transfer its experiences in the reconstruction and renovation of schools destroyed in the civil war with Syria.

Iran-Syria cooperation in the educational sector will lead to the formation of a common culture between the two nations, he noted.

Emphasizing the privileged and outstanding cooperation of the two countries, Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis, for his part, said that such relationships can serve as a model for interaction and cooperation for other Islamic countries.

Iran’s valuable experience in the reconstruction, renovation after the eight-year Iraq-Iran war is effective and useful and can be transferred to the Syrian Republic, he added.

Referring to the importance of vocational technical education to students, Khamis said that hope by signing the Memorandum of Understanding on development of cooperation in the field of vocational technical education, the relations between the two countries will reach an appropriate level.

Haji Mirzaei traveled to Syria on Wednesday to hold meeting with Syrian officials on the expansion of educational and scientific cooperation.

