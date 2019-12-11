  1. Politics
11 December 2019 - 10:56

Iranian delegation discusses Syrian developments within Astana process

Iranian delegation discusses Syrian developments within Astana process

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – Iranian delegation headed by Senior Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister Ali-Asghar Khaji held separate meetings with delegations from Russia, Turkey, UN and Lebanon to discuss developments in Syria.

The meetings were held on Tuesday in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan as part of the Astana Peace process.

The sides have conferred on the latest developments in Syria, especially the latest situation in Euphrates, Idlib, Constitution Committee and extradition of detainees and abductees during the meetings.

They also dealt with humanitarian aid to repatriation of the refugees and paving the way for Syrian reconstruction.

The Iranian delegation is visiting the Kazakh capital to participate at the 14th Astana meetings which kicked off yesterday. 

The talks on Syria, known as the Astana process, were launched by Russia, Turkey and Iran in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in Syria to the negotiating table to complement the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva. So far, 13 meetings have been held.

Cooperation between the guarantors of peace in Syria has also been able to preserve the territorial integrity and national sovereignty and independence of Syria.

MNA/ 4794549

News Code 153268

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News