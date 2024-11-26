S Africa stresses global measures to attain Palestine freedom

"South Africa once again calls on the State of Israel to realize that the only way to achieve peace is a two-state solution where Israel will be able to exist side-by-side in peace with a viable and fully independent Palestinian State within internationally recognized parameters," said a statement marking the 47th United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Anadolu Agency reported.

Pretoria highlighted that the unresolved Palestinian issue, now spanning 75 years, remains central to tensions in West Asia.

"This occasion (International Day of Solidarity) provides us with a crucial opportunity to reflect and take stock of the plight of the people of Palestine," the statement said.

South Africa reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to strengthening its bond of solidarity, friendship and cooperation with Palestine.

"In keeping with South Africa’s long-term and principled support for the Palestinian people, the Government of South Africa remains committed to supporting initiatives aimed at refocusing the international agenda on Palestine and a revived West Asia peace process," the statement added.

The government also urged the international community to intensify efforts to assist Palestinians in achieving their aspirations for freedom, justice and the establishment of an independent state.

